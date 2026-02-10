IAI Delivers 350th F-35 Wing to Lockheed Martin in Program Landmark 

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has completed delivery of its 350th wing for the F-35 Lightning II, marking a production landmark in its years-long role in the global fighter program led by Lockheed Martin.

The milestone was observed during a ceremony at IAI’s wing assembly line attended by senior Israeli officials, including Defense Minister Israel Katz, alongside executives from IAI and Lockheed Martin. The wings are manufactured using advanced production methods at IAI facilities and supplied directly into the F-35 manufacturing chain.

IAI has produced wings for the aircraft since 2014, serving as a key supplier to the international program. Its cooperation with Lockheed Martin stretches back to the late 1980s, forming part of a broader defense and aerospace partnership between Israel and the United States.

“The delivery of the 350th F-35 fighter jet wing marks a significant milestone,” Katz said, describing the US-Israel alliance as “a deep and enduring friendship rooted in shared values.”

He said recent joint actions—including Operation Rising Lion and Operation Midnight Hammer, which he said struck a serious blow to Iran’s nuclear program—showed how that partnership translates into operational strength that will help both countries confront future threats.

“Thanks to US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the bond between our nations is stronger than ever and will stand firm against any test ahead,” he added, expressing appreciation to IAI employees and Lockheed Martin partners for reaching the achievement.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee called the delivery “a powerful symbol of the ironclad partnership between the United States and Israel,” adding that the cooperation reflects a shared commitment to security and technological capability.

Nick Drazic, vice president of operations at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, said the program relies on suppliers such as IAI worldwide, describing the company as a collaborative and reliable partner for decades.

IAI President and CEO Boaz Levy said the wing delivery reflects long-standing cooperation with American industry, while Yaacov Berkovitz, head of IAI Aviation, noted that consistent production since 2014 has demonstrated the team’s manufacturing discipline and capacity.

The F-35 is operated by US services, the Israeli Air Force and other militaries, with Israeli-produced wings integrated into aircraft delivered globally.