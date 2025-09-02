IDF Chief Clashes With Cabinet, Asks ‘Where Were You on October 7?’

Israel’s top military commander sharply criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of the security cabinet during a tense meeting late Sunday, questioning their renewed insistence on defeating Hamas after nearly two years of war.

According to Channel 13, IDF Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir addressed ministers with pointed sarcasm. “Good morning, sunshine. You were the cabinet on October 7. Now you remember to talk about defeating Hamas? Where were you on the 7th? The 8th? The 9th? Now you remember, after two years?”

The outburst reportedly came after Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs asked ministers why they were suddenly determined to pursue Hamas’s defeat. Zamir, who took over the army in March following a two-month ceasefire and hostage-for-prisoners exchange, noted, “When I moved into this position, Gaza was not defeated. Today, 70 percent of Gaza is defeated.”

Reports indicated the meeting was marked by disputes over the proposed Gaza City operation, with a discussion of the ceasefire–hostage release framework approved by Hamas taken off the table.

Zamir warned that seizing Gaza City would drag Israel into ruling the enclave. “You are heading to a military government,” he cautioned. “Understand the implications.”

According to Channel 12 News, Zamir also told cabinet members that “there is a framework on the table, [and] we must take it.”

While Channel 12 attributed a call to accept the framework to Zamir, Channel 13 said the remark came from Mossad Chief David Barnea, who has been leading indirect negotiations.

Netanyahu steered the cabinet away from discussing any hostage deal. According to Ynet, far-right ministers demanded a vote against it, but Netanyahu told them such a discussion was unnecessary since “it was not on the agenda.”

According to media sources, Netanyahu cited pressure from US President Donald Trump against accepting partial deals, such as the Hamas-approved proposal that would free only 10 of the 20 hostages believed to be alive during a 60-day ceasefire.

Instead, the cabinet focused on the next stage of the Gaza campaign while planning to incorporate hostage affairs teams into the expected Gaza City offensive.