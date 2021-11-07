IDF Designates 6 Palestinian NGOs as Terrorist Groups

The Israel Defense Forces designated six Palestinian humanitarian organizations as terrorist organizations. The announcement on Sunday that the IDF Central Command outlawed the groups comes after Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz last month designated the NGOs as terrorist organizations.

The designated organizations are: Addameer, Al-Haq, Defense for Children International-Palestine, the Union of Palestinian Women’s Committees, and the Union of Agricultural Work Committees. With the IDF’s official designation, it has the authority to close the groups’ offices and arrest their members.

The organizations are accused of providing donor money to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLFP), a terrorist organization that has sponsored attacks that killed Israelis. The United States, United Nations and human rights watchdog groups are among those who have criticized the designation.