IDF Hits Hezbollah Targets in Beirut as the Iran-Backed Terror Group Launches Drones, Rockets Into Israel

The IDF reported Tuesday that it had conducted airstrikes aimed at Hezbollah targets in Beirut. The operation targeted Hezbollah facilities, including arms storage sites, operational headquarters and satellite communications systems linked to the group’s intelligence branch.

In a statement issued after Lebanese outlets reported that the studios of the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar television network had been struck, the Israeli military said it had hit communications infrastructure used by Hezbollah for operational coordination, intelligence gathering and messaging.

The IDF added that it circulated evacuation notices before the attack in an effort to reduce the risk to civilians.

Sirens were heard throughout the Galilee region, including Nahariya and Karmiel, after alerts of a Hezbollah drone infiltration in northern Israel.

On Tuesday morning, Magen David Adom reported that it was on the scene of a direct hit on a house in Kfar Yuval in the Galilee Panhandle.

Sirens were also heard in Jerusalem, alerting a suspected drone infiltration. However, they were later dismissed due to false identification.

Defense Minister Israel Katz announced approval from the political and military echelons for the Israel Defense Forces to seize territory in Lebanon “to prevent fire on Israeli border communities.”

The Lebanese army deployed along the border with Israel in response to an “escalation” by the IDF, AFP reported. After Hezbollah fired missiles into Israel for the first time in 18 months following the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the Lebanese army said it banned military activities carried out by the Iran-backed terror group.