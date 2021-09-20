Americans need to understand the Middle East
IDF Officer To Be Reprimanded For Violence Against Protesters
An activist who was protesting against unequal water distribution in the South Hebron Hills in the West Bank on September 17, 2021 is violently arrested by Israeli soldiers. (Twitter/Combatants for Peace)
News Updates
IDF
Protest
Violence

IDF Officer To Be Reprimanded For Violence Against Protesters

The Media Line Staff
09/20/2021

The Israel Defense Forces will reprimand an officer for using violence against left-wing Israeli and Palestinian activists who were protesting against unequal water distribution in the South Hebron Hills in the West Bank. The results of the IDF investigation of the Friday incident were released on Sunday. The investigation called the use of stun grenades and tear gas against the activists an incorrect response.

The officer also was caught on camera shoving a protester to the ground, who required hospitalization. Three activists were injured by soldiers quelling the protest.

The IDF said that the activists, which numbered about 40, attempted to attack the soldiers.

“The commander in the incident is a well-respected and decorated officer. The investigation determined that he erred and acted in a manner which did not conform to the reality of the situation and Israel Defense Force standards,” the IDF said in a statement.

