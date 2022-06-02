The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

IDF Simulates War With Hizbullah During Massive Drill in Cyprus
Israeli combat troops board a transport plane bound for Cyprus as part of a military drill simulating a war against Hizbullah in Lebanon, part of the month-long Chariots of Fire exercise. (IDF)
IDF Simulates War With Hizbullah During Massive Drill in Cyprus

The Media Line Staff
06/02/2022

Thousands of Israeli soldiers participated in a massive drill in Cyprus that simulated a war with Hizbullah in Lebanon. It is part of the month-long military exercise called “Chariots of Fire,” which ends on Friday. The week-long exercise in Cyprus is the largest number of troops sent to another country for operational practice, according to the IDF. Part of the drill, known as “Beyond the Horizon,” included loading up the troops and support staff, as well as the equipment, on ships and planes and helicopters, and getting to Paphos in Cyprus.

The terrain in Cyprus, including its coastal areas, is similar to areas in Lebanon where Israeli troops could be called to fight.

Israel and Cyprus have previously held joint military and security exercises on land and at sea.

