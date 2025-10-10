IDF Soldier Killed in Gaza by Sniper Hours Before Ceasefire

An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reservist was killed in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, only hours before a ceasefire took effect under the framework of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

The soldier was identified as Sgt. 1st Class (res.) Michael Mordechai Nachmani, 26, from Dimona. He served in the 614th Combat Engineering Battalion and was fatally shot by a Hamas sniper during an operation in Gaza City, according to an initial IDF investigation.

Defense Minister Israel Katz expressed condolences to Nachmani’s family, praising his sacrifice and the courage of Israeli troops. “The great achievements that were achieved are thanks to the late Michael and the heroic IDF soldiers who fought with courage and determination against a cruel terrorist organization,” Katz said. He added that the entire defense establishment stands with the soldier’s family and “all IDF soldiers and fighters.”

Nachmani’s death brought the total number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the Gaza ground operation on October 27, 2023, to 467. Including casualties from all fronts since the Hamas-led massacre of October 7, 2023, the overall military death toll stands at 914.

Early Friday morning, Israel’s cabinet approved the first stage of a US-brokered agreement intended to end the two-year war in Gaza and secure the release of hostages. Under the terms of the deal, the IDF will begin withdrawing to the “yellow line” defined in Trump’s plan, leaving Israel in control of roughly 53% of the territory.

Hamas has reportedly agreed to release all hostages—both living and deceased—within 72 hours of the ceasefire’s implementation. The arrangement marks the first step in what Israeli officials describe as a structured process to stabilize Gaza while ensuring Israel’s continued security presence.