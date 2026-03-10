IDF Strikes Iranian Military Sites Across Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz as Missile Threat Persists

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Monday evening it had carried out several waves of airstrikes across Iran, targeting military infrastructure in Tehran, Isfahan, and southern parts of the country as part of its ongoing campaign against the Iranian regime.

According to the IDF, Israeli aircraft struck command centers and manufacturing sites tied to Iranian military activity in multiple regions, including installations near the city of Shiraz.

Among the targets hit in Isfahan were the headquarters of the regime’s Internal Security Force and the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) police force. The military also said a base belonging to the Basij militia and a facility producing rocket engines were struck during the operation.

The IDF said additional strikes were directed at a headquarters used by the IRGC’s unmanned aerial vehicle units. According to the military, the site had served as a base from which the Iranian regime launched drones toward Israel and stored additional UAVs intended for future attacks.

“The combined effort to further degrade the regime’s firing capabilities and defense capabilities continues at this moment,” the military said in a statement. “Alongside the continued expansion of strikes on the ballistic-missile production infrastructure throughout Iran.”

Earlier Monday, the IDF said Israeli forces had also targeted several launch sites used for long-range ballistic missiles as well as other IRGC military infrastructure.

Separate strikes carried out Sunday night focused on six Iranian military airfields. According to the military, the operation was aimed at strengthening Israeli control of the airspace.

During those attacks, Israeli forces dismantled numerous aircraft, including aircraft belonging to the IRGC’s Quds Force and Iranian combat helicopters. Despite the damage inflicted on Iran’s missile systems, Israeli officials said Tehran may still retain the capacity to sustain attacks.

The IDF said Iran’s ballistic missile launchers have been reduced by approximately 75%, but the military assesses that the remaining launch capabilities could allow Iran to continue firing missiles toward Israel for an extended period.