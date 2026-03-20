IDF Strikes Syrian Regime Targets Amid Violence Against Druze in As-Suwayda 

The Israel Defense Forces struck Syrian government targets following reports of violence against the Druze population in southern Syria, hitting a command center and weapons at military bases belonging to the Syrian regime.

According to Druze media reports, Syrian internal security forces were also targeted with mortar shells, after which heavily armed groups from the National Guard Druze paramilitary organization were seen moving in As-Suwayda.

The Israeli strike came amid renewed concerns over the safety of Druze communities in the region, where tensions have previously escalated into widespread violence.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel would not allow Syrian forces to exploit the ongoing war against Iran and Hezbollah as a pretext to target the Druze community.

Israel has maintained informal ties with Syrian Druze populations, providing aid and some protection near its border. Israeli Druze leaders have also advocated for intervention when Druze communities in Syria face threats.

Last summer, fighting erupted in the Druze-majority province of As-Suwayda after local disputes and kidnappings between Druze groups and Bedouin tribes spiraled into broader clashes.

The violence expanded as Syrian government forces and allied militias entered Druze areas, leaving hundreds dead, including civilians, and causing extensive damage to homes and infrastructure.