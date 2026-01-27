India’s 77th Republic Day Highlights Strong Collaboration With Israel

India’s 77th Republic Day was observed in Israel on January 26 with ceremonies hosted by the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv, bringing together members of the Indian community, Israeli officials, diplomats, and guests.

The day began at India House, where Ambassador Jitender Pal (J.P.) Singh raised the flag, followed by the national anthem, excerpts from the President of India’s Republic Day address, and a cultural program.

In the evening, a reception at the Dan Tel Aviv Hotel included musical performances and remarks as attendees marked the occasion while reflecting on the expanding ties between India and Israel.

Singh spoke about India’s national ambitions and its partnership with Jerusalem. “We are making India a developed India by 2047,” he said, noting that India is now the world’s fourth-largest economy and is advancing large-scale infrastructure projects, from highways and rail lines to airports, metro systems, and a rapidly growing startup sector.

He also pointed to achievements in science and space, calling the recent mission of an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station “a landmark achievement.”

Turning to bilateral ties, he said, “India and Israel are strategic partners,” referencing frequent ministerial visits over the past year and agreements ranging from an investment treaty to defense cooperation, agricultural planning, and progress toward a free trade agreement under a Joint Action Plan.

Singh described the Indian Cultural Centre in Tel Aviv as a hub for yoga, dance, film festivals, and performances across Israel that strengthen people-to-people ties, adding that tourism and direct connectivity hold further potential.

Addressing October 7, he said, “Our leadership and our people stood with our Israeli brothers and sisters,” adding that India “continue[s] to condemn” the attacks and supports efforts toward peace and humanitarian relief. He welcomed news that “the last hostage, Ran Givili, too, will return home soon.”

Before introducing Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar, Singh thanked the Indian Jewish community and Indian workers in Israel, concluding, “Long live India-Israel friendship!”

Zohar described India as a key strategic partner for Israel, built on trust and shared interests. He noted that the celebration coincided with the recovery of the remains of the last hostage from Gaza. “Today is also a special day for us … Your happiness is also our happiness,” he said.

Calling India “far more than a good friend … a strategic partner that we can trust,” Zohar cited cooperation in innovation, defense, agriculture, water management, science, health, and emerging technologies, as well as the impact of direct flights on tourism, business, academic, and cultural exchanges.

He said the Joint Action Plan for 2026 serves as a roadmap for expanding cooperation. It “shows not only what we have achieved together but our shared commitment to working side by side to meet future challenges and new opportunities.”

Addressing October 7 directly, he added: “India supported Israel during the time of the massacre of October 7, and Israel will appreciate that forever … We didn’t start this war and we didn’t want this war. We had to defend ourselves and this is what we will do.”