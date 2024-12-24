Iran-Backed Houthis Launch Third Missile at Israel in a Week, IDF Intercepts

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels fired a ballistic missile at Israel early Tuesday morning, triggering sirens across central and southern regions for the third time in less than a week. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intercepted the missile using the Arrow air defense system, designed to neutralize threats outside the atmosphere.

Sirens blared from Herzliya to Ashdod and in towns east of Beer Sheba as a precaution, the IDF reported. While no injuries were caused by missile fragments, a 60-year-old woman in Tel Aviv was hospitalized in serious condition after falling while seeking shelter. Additionally, 25 others were treated for minor injuries or anxiety.

Senior Houthi official Hezam al-Asad claimed the attacks would continue until “the aggression against our people in Gaza stops.” Hours earlier, the Houthis launched drones targeting Ashkelon and Tel Aviv, though no impacts were reported.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Israel would confront the Houthis with the same intensity used against other Iranian proxies, referencing recent escalations, including a missile that struck a Tel Aviv playground on Friday and a school collapse in Ramat Gan last Thursday.