Iran Convenes First Full Session of Parliament Elected in February

Members of the Majles, Iran’s parliament, met on Wednesday for the first time since legislative elections were held on February 21, its sessions having been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Iran has been the Middle Eastern epicenter for the pandemic, officially reporting as of Wednesday 141,591 confirmed infections and 7,564 deaths, with 2,080 new infections and 56 additional deaths over the previous 24 hours. Internal critics of the government say it initially downplayed the pandemic, announcing its first two cases only on February 19 by reporting that both patients had died, so as to ensure a good turnout for elections, which were held with no protective measures such as masks or social distancing. Attending the first legislative session were 268 of the Majles’s 290 members, who had to wear masks and have their temperature taken before being allowed in. They sat separated from each other by an empty seat. Among those taking the podium was President Hassan Rouhani, who said in remarks broadcast live on state television: “We are among the countries that have been successful in their fight against this dangerous virus.