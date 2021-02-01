This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Iran Could Be Ready to Develop Nuclear Weapon in Weeks, Blinken Says
Antony Blinken (State Department)
News Updates
Antony Blinken
Iran Nuclear Deal
Nuclear Weapons

Iran Could Be Ready to Develop Nuclear Weapon in Weeks, Blinken Says

The Media Line Staff
02/01/2021

Iran could be ready to develop a nuclear weapon in a matter of weeks, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

In his first television interview since being approved to his position last week, Blinken on Monday told NBC’s Andrea Mitchell that Iran could soon enrich enough uranium to develop a nuclear weapon if it continues to violate the 2015 nuclear deal signed with the world powers. Blinken said the Biden administration would rejoin the agreement, that the US pulled out of in 2018 under former President Donald Trump, if Iran lives up to its agreements, and then work to negotiate a more comprehensive agreement.

Iran over the weekend said it would not agree to renegotiate or change the deal.

