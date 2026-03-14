12-Year-Old Injured in Israel as Iranian Attacks Hit Iraq Refinery and UAE Consulate

Iran launched multiple missile barrages toward Israel on Saturday as a drone strike in Iraq forced the suspension of operations at a refinery in Irbil, and the United Arab Emirates condemned an attack that injured security personnel at its consulate in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Israeli emergency authorities said Iran fired six volleys of missiles toward Israel, setting off sirens nationwide. Several people were injured in the southern city of Eilat.

A 12-year-old wounded in the strike was first reported in serious condition but was later listed in moderate condition, according to Magen David Adom (MDA). Two additional people suffered light injuries. MDA said six others were hospitalized suffering from anxiety.

Emergency responders also reported two impact locations in central Israel following the launches. No injuries were reported at those sites, and officials said no one was trapped under debris.

At one location, interceptor fragments struck a building, and debris from interceptors was also discovered on a nearby road.

Elsewhere in the region, operations at the Lanaz refinery in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil were halted after a drone strike caused a fire on Saturday. Provincial officials said work would remain suspended until the fire is extinguished and the extent of the damage is assessed, according to officials at the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Natural Resources who spoke to Reuters.

The United Arab Emirates said its consulate in Iraqi Kurdistan was also targeted in an attack for the second time in a week.

“The attack resulted in injuries to two security personnel and damage to the consulate building,” the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement carried by WAM.

The ministry said targeting diplomatic missions “constitutes a flagrant violation of international norms and laws,” adding that “such acts represent a dangerous escalation and a threat to regional security and stability.”