Iran Fires Over 200 Missiles at Israel, Strikes Tel Aviv and Northern Cities, Regional Targets Also Hit

Iran launched additional strikes against Israel on Saturday night, hitting multiple targets as the regional escalation continued.

Local news agencies estimated that Iran has fired over 200 missiles into Israel as Saturday evening.

In Tel Aviv, seven people were wounded and taken for treatment, including one in moderate condition and the rest lightly injured. Authorities reported concerns over unexploded ordnance in the area, and search operations were underway. Separately, a man in his 40s was seriously wounded by shrapnel in the city, with Magen David Adom paramedics providing medical treatment at the scene.

Earlier Saturday morning, Iran fired at least 125 missiles toward Israel in an initial barrage. Israeli authorities said 35 missiles entered Israeli airspace while the remainder were intercepted, triggering air raid sirens across central and northern Israel. Magen David Adom (MDA) reported a direct hit on a residential building in northern Israel during that attack.

Fire and Rescue Services said missile shrapnel struck a 20-story building in Tirat HaCarmel, penetrating the 17th floor. One person was lightly injured, according to Hebrew media reports.

Later in the day, the Israel Defense Forces said a second barrage of 15 missiles was launched toward northern and central Israel. Just before 5 p.m., unconfirmed reports indicated a direct hit on a residential building in central Israel, though no injuries were reported at the time.

MDA said it was treating a 17-year-old who sustained light shrapnel injuries to his lower body, as paramedics were dispatched to multiple reported impact sites across central Israel. Throughout the day, paramedics treated approximately 100 people, most for light injuries caused by shrapnel or while running to shelters. Six additional people were treated for anxiety.

Beyond Israel, Qatar’s Defense Ministry said 65 missiles and 12 drones had been launched from Iran as of Saturday, Reuters reported. In the United Arab Emirates, a luxury hotel in Dubai was struck as Iran expanded its retaliatory strikes across the region following US-Israeli attacks against Iran.

Video verified by the BBC showed a fire burning at the Fairmont The Palm hotel, with thick black smoke rising into the sky. Dubai authorities said four people were injured in a blaze at a building in the Palm Jumeirah area and that the fire was brought under control, without providing further details.

Elsewhere, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, and Kuwait—all of which host US military bases—said they intercepted missiles fired toward their territories.

Arab states condemned Iran on Saturday following missile attacks against US interests and allied countries across the Middle East, launched in retaliation for joint US-Israeli strikes against Iran’s leadership, according to official statements and media reports. Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates were among the countries that issued public responses.