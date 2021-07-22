Iran Opens Oil Export Terminal in Gulf of Oman

Iran has opened an oil export terminal in the Gulf of Oman, its first outside of the Strait of Hormuz, a main shipping route that is narrow and could potentially be strategically blocked by bad actors.

Outgoing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced the opening of the new terminal located near Jask port on the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

“We had a terminal and if there was a problem, our oil exports would be cut off,” Rouhani said of its terminal in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that “today is a great historic day for the Iranian nation.” Rouhani also said that “The oil industry is very important for us, and it is also important for the enemy.”

Sanctions reimposed after the US left the nuclear deal with Iran in 2018 have hurt Iranian oil exports.

Iran has built a 1,000-km, or 600-mile-long pipeline to carry crude oil to the new terminal in the country’s southeast in Bushehr province. It plans to export 1 million barrels of crude oil a day from the new terminal.