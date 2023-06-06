Iran Reopens Embassy in Saudi Arabia

After a seven-year diplomatic rift, Iran will reopen its embassy in Saudi Arabia this week, Iranian state-run media reported on Monday.

Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani said that the Embassy in Riyadh, the consulate general in Jeddah, and the office of the permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation would all reopen over Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Saudi Arabia and Iran severed their diplomatic ties in 2016 following an attack on the Saudi Embassy in Tehran. In March, China brokered discussions between the two countries, after which they agreed to restore their diplomatic relationship.

Kanaani said that the embassy and consulate had already begun operating to help Iranians heading to Saudi Arabia for the hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca set to begin later this month.

The semiofficial Fars News Agency reported earlier that Iran had appointed Alireza Enayati to serve as ambassador to Saudi Arabia. Enayati previously served as Iran’s ambassador to Kuwait and later as director general of the Persian Gulf Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In April, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to reinstate direct flights between the countries as part of the rapprochement.