Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Reopens Embassy in Saudi Arabia
News Updates
Iran-Saudi diplomatic ties
Embassy
Hajj
Alireza Enayati
direct flights

Iran Reopens Embassy in Saudi Arabia

The Media Line Staff
06/06/2023

After a seven-year diplomatic rift, Iran will reopen its embassy in Saudi Arabia this week, Iranian state-run media reported on Monday.

Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani said that the Embassy in Riyadh, the consulate general in Jeddah, and the office of the permanent representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation would all reopen over Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Saudi Arabia and Iran severed their diplomatic ties in 2016 following an attack on the Saudi Embassy in Tehran. In March, China brokered discussions between the two countries, after which they agreed to restore their diplomatic relationship.

Kanaani said that the embassy and consulate had already begun operating to help Iranians heading to Saudi Arabia for the hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca set to begin later this month.

The semiofficial Fars News Agency reported earlier that Iran had appointed Alireza Enayati to serve as ambassador to Saudi Arabia. Enayati previously served as Iran’s ambassador to Kuwait and later as director general of the Persian Gulf Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In April, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to reinstate direct flights between the countries as part of the rapprochement.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.