The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran Requests Extradition of 38 Kurdish Separatists From Iraq
Kazem Gharibabadi at the Mehr News Agency HQ, Aug. 28, 2016. (Majid Asgaripour/Mehr News Agency)
News Updates
Iran
Iraq
extradition
Kurdish separatists
judicial cooperation

Iran Requests Extradition of 38 Kurdish Separatists From Iraq

The Media Line Staff
09/21/2023

Iran has formally requested the extradition of 38 key members of Kurdish “separatist terrorist groups” based in northern Iraq, according to the High Council of Human Rights of Iran’s Judiciary. Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s deputy judiciary chief for international affairs, conveyed the request during a meeting with Faiq Zidan, president of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq, in Baghdad. Gharibabadi urged a prompt extradition, citing bilateral judicial and security agreements signed in March of this year.

Zidan emphasized Iraq’s dedication to combating “terrorist” groups and promised judicial cooperation with Iran. This comes on the heels of the first meeting of the Iran-Iraq joint judicial committee on fighting terrorism, co-chaired by Gharibabadi and Laith Jabr Hamza, head of Iraq’s Judicial Supervision Commission. The two nations agreed to expedite judicial cooperation and the extradition process for terrorism-related suspects and convicts.

Under the security agreement signed in March, the Iraqi government had committed to disarming and relocating anti-Iranian “separatist terrorist groups” from Iraq’s Kurdistan region by a deadline that lapsed on Tuesday.

The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.