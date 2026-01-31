Iran Says Framework for US Talks Taking Shape as Alleged Gas-Leak Explosions Kill 5 Nationwide 

An Iranian security official said a framework for talks with the US is taking shape as tensions between the two countries intensified this week, and a series of unexplained explosions on Saturday fueled speculation across Iran.

Ali Larijani, a senior Iranian security official, wrote on X, “Contrary to the atmosphere being created by artificial media warfare, the formation of a structure for #negotiations is underway.” He gave no further details.

The X post follows a warning from President Trump that US naval forces were moving toward Iran and set two conditions to avoid potential military action. “Number one, no nuclear. And number two, stop killing protesters,” President Trump told reporters, accusing Iranian authorities of killing demonstrators “by the thousands.”

“We have a lot of very big, very powerful ships sailing to Iran right now, and it would be great if we didn’t have to use them,” he said.

Asked whether he had recently communicated with Iranian officials, he said, “I have had, and I am planning on it.”

Earlier, on Truth Social, President Trump urged Tehran to “Come to the table” and warned that a “massive Armada” was heading toward Iran, describing the force as “ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfil its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary.”

On Saturday, Ali Shamkhani, a senior advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned that any Iranian retaliation to an attack would include “attacks on the depth of the Israeli regime,” according to state media, saying Iran had “full intelligence dominance” over any hostile plans.

Against this backdrop, several explosions in Iranian cities prompted rumors online that were quickly denied by authorities. In the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, a blast at a residential building killed a four-year-old girl and injured 14 others. Mohammad Amin Lyaghat, the local fire chief, said the initial cause was a gas leak and buildup.

Separate explosions in Ahvaz killed four people, according to state media, which also attributed the incidents to gas leaks and dismissed speculation of sabotage. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps denied reports that any of its naval facilities were targeted and rejected rumors of an assassination attempt against naval commander Alireza Tangsiri.