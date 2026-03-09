Iran Strikes Kuwait Airport Fuel Tanks and Bahrain Desalination Plant, 4 Dead in the Gulf

Iran struck fuel tanks at Kuwait’s international airport and a desalination plant in Bahrain on Sunday, killing four people across the Gulf as Tehran continued attacks on regional infrastructure into a second week of war.

Fuel storage tanks at Kuwait’s international airport were targeted in a drone attack, the military said. The official Kuwait News Agency reported that a fire caused by the strike was brought under control and said there were no “significant injuries.”

Kuwait’s Interior Ministry said two border guards were killed “while performing their national duty,” but did not elaborate on the circumstances.

In Bahrain, a desalination plant was also hit during the wave of strikes.

Saudi authorities reported casualties after a projectile landed in a residential area. Civil defense officials said a “military projectile” struck Al-Kharj governorate south of Riyadh, killing two people and wounding 12 others. The dead were identified as an Indian national and a Bangladeshi national.

The attacks marked the latest expansion of Iranian strikes on Gulf infrastructure.

According to an AFP tally, 18 people have been killed in Gulf countries since the war began, including 10 civilians.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned Sunday that Tehran could escalate further if neighboring states allowed their territory to be used for attacks on Iran.

The Islamic Republic “will be forced to respond” against its neighbors if their territory was used to attack it, he said.

A day earlier, Pezeshkian apologized to neighboring countries hosting US military bases for Iranian strikes in their territory.

Gulf governments have said their land has not been used to launch attacks against Iran. Before the conflict began, they repeatedly stated they would not allow their territory to be used for such operations.

Sunday’s strikes came as Iran continued its campaign against targets in the Gulf while the broader conflict in the region entered its second week.