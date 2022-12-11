Iran Summons British Envoy, the 15th Time an Envoy Called In

Iran summoned the British Ambassador to the Islamic Republic, the 15th time in 10 weeks that envoys from mostly Western countries have been asked to appear at the Foreign Ministry. British Ambassador Simon Shercliff answered the summons a day after the German envoy Hans-Udo Muzel appeared at the Foreign Ministry. It is the fifth time that the British envoy has been summoned since the start of nationwide protests in the wake of the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the country’s modesty police. Muzel has been summoned four times in the same span of time. The Foreign Ministry told IRNA that it summoned Shercliff to object to the United Kingdom’s “terror and unrest,” and the sanctions it imposed on Iran over the government’s response to the protests.

“This is a reaction of Iranian diplomacy to unprecedented pressure against Iran,” state media outlet IRNA said.

Iran also has summoned the French envoy twice, as well as ambassadors from Australia, Norway and Denmark since the start of the protests.