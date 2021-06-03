Defend Press Freedom

Iran to Lose UN General Assembly Voting Rights
United Nations General Assembly Hall in the UN Headquarters in New York in a photo taken in 20211 (Basil D. Soufi/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
United Nations General Assembly
Iran
voting

Iran to Lose UN General Assembly Voting Rights

The Media Line Staff
06/03/2021

Iran is set to lose its voting rights in the United Nations General Assembly, according to a letter from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the president of the General Assembly. Iran is in arrears on its dues to the international agency’s operating budget, in an amount that exceeds the amount it paid for the previous two years, leading to the loss of voting rights.

The minimum payment that Iran must make to regain its voting rights is $16,251,298.

Iran announced in January that it was unable to pay the UN because of sanctions imposed by the United States. It wanted the money to be paid by South Korea where Tehran has funds frozen by the sanctions.

The Central African Republic is also set to lose its voting rights over failure to pay dues.

