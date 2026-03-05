Iran War Could Extend Weeks, Says Official as Majority of Israeli Jews Back Campaign

Israel’s military says the war with Iran could continue for another one to two weeks as it seeks to degrade Tehran’s capabilities and bring about the collapse of the regime, the Times of Israel reported.

At the same time, polls indicate the vast majority of Jews in Israel support the US-Israeli operation against Iran.

In the first five days of fighting, US and Israeli forces dropped 5,000 bombs on targets in Iran.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) will continue expanding its air superiority across the country, with particular focus on Tehran, a senior IAF officer said.

A senior Israeli official told public broadcaster KAN News on Monday that the conflict could extend even longer, possibly lasting another month until the holiday of Passover. The official said the timeline may partly depend on developments within Iran. According to the report, a signal encouraging the Iranian public to take to the streets has not yet been issued but is expected soon, citing sources familiar with the matter.

KAN also reported that Israeli security cabinet discussions concluded that the pace of Iranian missile launches is likely to decrease after several days of Israeli and US strikes. Israeli officials estimate the Iranian regime now has about 200 missile launchers remaining.

Public opinion inside Israel shows strong backing for the operation among Jewish citizens but far less support among Arab citizens.

Survey data shows 82% of respondents support Operation Roaring Lion. Among Jews, backing reaches 93%, compared with 26% among Arabs.

Support among Jewish respondents spans the political spectrum, though levels vary. Ninety-seven percent on the Right support the campaign, along with 93% in the Center and 76% on the Left.

Most Jewish respondents favor continuing the operation beyond its stated military aims. Fifty-seven percent said the war should continue until both Iran’s nuclear and ballistic capabilities are eliminated and the Ayatollah regime is overthrown, while 36% said it should end once the military objectives are achieved.

The survey also found that 74% of Jews trust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to manage the operation, compared with 16% of Arab respondents. In addition, 74% of Jews said they feel protected from Iranian attacks, while only 15% of Arabs said the same.