Iran will comply with nuclear deal as soon as world powers do, Rouhani says

Iran will return to complying with the 2015 nuclear deal without negotiations as long as the world powers return to honoring their commitments, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said. Rouhani in a televised cabinet speech on Wednesday said: “Just as soon as the 5+1 or 4+1 resume all of their commitments, we will resume all of ours.” The 5+1 world powers includes the United States. President Donald Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew the US from the deal made with his predecessor. The other signatories to the deal are France, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, and Russia. President-elect Joe Biden has said that he will rejoin the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, but believes that parts may have to be renegotiated. In the last year, Iran has stepped up uranium enrichment and its stockpiles beyond what is permitted in the deal, and began installing advanced centrifuges. Rouhani said on Wednesday that it is all reversible.