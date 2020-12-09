You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran will comply with nuclear deal as soon as world powers do, Rouhani says
Hassan Rouhani (Tasnim News Agency/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Iran Nuclear Deal
Hassan Rouhani
compliance

Iran will comply with nuclear deal as soon as world powers do, Rouhani says

The Media Line Staff
12/09/2020

Iran will return to complying with the 2015 nuclear deal without negotiations as long as the world powers return to honoring their commitments, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said. Rouhani in a televised cabinet speech on Wednesday said: “Just as soon as the 5+1 or 4+1 resume all of their commitments, we will resume all of ours.” The 5+1 world powers includes the United States. President Donald Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew the US from the deal made with his predecessor. The other signatories to the deal are France, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, and Russia. President-elect Joe Biden has said that he will rejoin the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, but believes that parts may have to be renegotiated. In the last year, Iran has stepped up uranium enrichment and its stockpiles beyond what is permitted in the deal, and began installing advanced centrifuges. Rouhani said on Wednesday that it is all reversible.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.