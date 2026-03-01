Iranian Missiles Fired Toward UK Bases in Cyprus, Defense Secretary Says

Two missiles launched from Iran were fired toward British military bases in Cyprus, UK Defense Secretary John Healey said, as fallout from Operation Epic Fury continued to ripple across the region.

Speaking to Sky News, Healey said the missiles were launched in the direction of UK installations on the island. It was not yet clear whether the projectiles were specifically aimed at British facilities, which host roughly 3,000 British personnel.

Britain maintains permanent sovereign base areas in Cyprus, including Royal Air Force Akrotiri, a key hub for operations across the Middle East. Officials in London have stopped short of describing the incident as a direct Iranian attack on the UK, but Healey’s comments place British assets within the widening arc of retaliation following the joint US-Israel strikes.

He added that about 300 British personnel stationed near US bases in Bahrain were also close to areas targeted by Iranian missiles, underscoring the exposure of UK forces deployed across the Gulf.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said Royal Air Force aircraft are flying defensive missions and stressed that Britain’s role is focused on force protection rather than participation in offensive operations. London has drawn a distinction between the US-Israel campaign against Iranian leadership and military targets and the UK’s current posture, which officials describe as defensive and precautionary.

In Nicosia, Cypriot Prime Minister Nikos Christodoulides said his government had received assurances that the missiles did not strike Cypriot territory and that there was no direct hit on British bases. He emphasized that Cyprus “is not involved in this conflict in any way” and is not facilitating offensive operations, adding that the island “cannot become part of the problem.” Christodoulides also said Cyprus had activated emergency protocols and was in constant contact with London and other partners to assess developments.

Since the launch of Operation Epic Fury, Iran has fired missiles and drones toward Israel and several Arab states hosting Western military installations, including Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Oman. The reported launches toward Cyprus mark the first time British bases on the island have been publicly referenced in connection with Iranian retaliation, even as the precise targeting intent remains under review.

No formal change in Britain’s military posture has been announced. For now, officials say the priority remains protecting personnel, tracking additional launches, and preventing further regional spillover.