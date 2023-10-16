Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iraq Signs Deals with UAE To Develop Natural Gas Reserves
Gas flaring at an oil field in Basra, Iraq. (Karim Sahib/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Iraq
oil fields
Natural Gas
UAE

Iraq Signs Deals with UAE To Develop Natural Gas Reserves

The Media Line Staff
10/16/2023

Iraq has signed three contracts with the United Arab Emirates’ Crescent Petroleum company to develop three oil and gas fields in eastern and southern Iraq, the Iraqi Oil Ministry has announced.

The ministry said the deals would help Iraq produce 400 million cubic feet of natural gas per day within 18 months. Two fields will be developed in Diyala province in eastern Iraq and a third in Basra province in southeastern Iraq.

Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani said the Iraqi government is keen to increase gas investment projects to reduce gas flaring, the burning of natural gas associated with oil extraction, and use the gas for generating power instead.

Iraq has more than 132 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves, but still flares much of its gas and imports gas from Iran for its power plants.

The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.