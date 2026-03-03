IRGC Threatens To ‘Set Ships Ablaze’ if They Enter the Strait of Hormuz; Oil Could Surpass $100 a Barrel

Iran’s military announced that the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most essential oil export routes, will be closed and that any ships that approach it will be set on fire.

Ebrahim Jabbari, a senior adviser to the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said: “The Strait [of Hormuz] is closed. If anyone tries to pass, the heroes of the Revolutionary Guards and the regular navy will set those ships ablaze.”

On Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the route had been closed, though the earlier statement did not include the explicit warning to attack passing vessels.

“The ATHE NOVA tanker, one of the American allies in the Strait of Hormuz, is still on fire after being hit by two drones,” the Guards said in a statement.

The narrow waterway between Oman and Iran is a critical artery for global energy supplies. In 2025, roughly 13 million barrels of oil moved through the channel each day, accounting for about 31% of the world’s seaborne crude shipments, according to energy intelligence firm Kpler.

An extended shutdown could push oil prices significantly higher, with some analysts projecting prices above $100 per barrel. Global benchmark Brent crude was up 2.6% at about $80 per barrel, nearly 10% higher since the conflict began.

Iran described the closure as retaliation for a joint US-Israeli military operation following the breakdown of nuclear talks.