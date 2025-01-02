Islamic Jihad Claims Israeli Hostage Attempted Suicide in Gaza

An Israeli hostage held by Gaza’s Islamic Jihad reportedly attempted suicide, according to a video statement posted on Telegram by a spokesperson for the group’s armed wing on Thursday.

The Al Quds Brigades spokesperson stated that the man’s life was saved by one of the group’s medical teams, which intervened during the attempt. No further details were provided regarding the hostage’s identity or current condition.

Israeli authorities have not yet commented on the claim.

The incident occurred against the backdrop of ongoing hostilities and stalled negotiations over hostage releases. Abu Hamza, the Islamic Jihad spokesman, accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of imposing new conditions that have delayed progress in securing the hostages’ release.

The man who allegedly attempted suicide had reportedly been scheduled for release as part of an exchange deal, though no specifics about the timing or terms of the arrangement were disclosed.

The October 7 attack led by Hamas and Islamic Jihad resulted in the deaths of 1,200 Israelis and the abduction of 251 people. In response, Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza, which Palestinian health officials report has killed over 45,500 people.