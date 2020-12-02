You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel, Bahrain Sign Tourism Agreement
Bahrain’s Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism Zayed Alzayani and Israel's Minister of Tourism Orit Farkash-Hacohen signed a memorandum of understanding to promote tourism to both countries in Jerusalem on Dec. 2, 2020. (Yossi Zamir,/GPO)
News Updates
tourism and travel
Bahrain
Israel

Israel, Bahrain Sign Tourism Agreement

The Media Line Staff
12/02/2020

Israel and Bahrain signed a memorandum of understanding to promote tourism to both countries. The agreement was signed Wednesday at a ceremony in Jerusalem by Israel’s Minister of Tourism Orit Farkash-Hacohen and by Bahrain’s Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism Zayed Alzayani, who arrived in Israel on Tuesday with a delegation of 40 businesspeople for a three-day visit. The agreement, the first of its kind between Israel and an Arab state in the Gulf according to the tourism ministry, calls for bilateral cooperation between the governments and the private sector in the field of tourism, and calls for the development of programs for different groups of travelers including families, wellness, and business. The agreement also provides for the development of regional tourism in which tourists from other countries can purchase travel packages to visit both countries. “Governments sign treaties, but people create peace. This is why signing a bilateral tourism MOU is so important. We are encouraging travel between our countries. We are encouraging people to meet and interact with each other. We are connecting two cultures. By doing so, we are encouraging true and lasting peace,” Farkash-Hacohen said during the ceremony. Alzayani said that Bahrain would be “a true partner, a genuine investor and a frank friend. We feel there is a real opportunity to develop tourism between our two countries, and beyond.”

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.