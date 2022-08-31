Israel, Germany Reach Compensation Deal Over 1972 Munich Olympics Massacre

The families of 11 Israeli athletes killed by members of the Palestinian group Black September terror group in the Olympic village at the 1972 Munich Olympics will attend the 50-year anniversary ceremony in Munich next week organized by German authorities after reaching a compensation deal with the German government. The agreement was announced on Wednesday. The memorial ceremony will take place on September 5.

The German government reportedly will pay nearly 30 million euros to the families, after years of offers of meager compensation. The German government also did not take sufficient responsibility for the terror attack.

“We welcome the fact that soon before the fiftieth anniversary of the massacre of Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics, an agreement has been reached for a historical inquiry, the taking of responsibility, and suitable compensation for the victims’ families. We welcome the results of the discussions. This agreement cannot heal the wounds, but it includes an acceptance of responsibility on Germany’s part and its recognition of the terrible suffering of the victims, whom we shall commemorate next week, and of their loved ones,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in a statement.