Israel Opens Rafah Crossing to Pedestrian Traffic

Israel began a pilot reopening of the Rafah Crossing on Sunday to permit limited travel by Gazan Palestinians to and from Egypt under the ceasefire framework, according to the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

COGAT told The Times of Israel that the opening marks “an initial pilot phase” carried out “in coordination with the European Union Border Assistance Mission, Egypt, and all relevant stakeholders.” It described ongoing technical and logistical steps meant to prepare the site for broader activity before regular movement begins.

“As part of the pilot for the initial operation of the crossing, all involved parties are carrying out a series of preliminary preparations aimed at increasing readiness for full operation of the crossing,” COGAT said. “The actual passage of residents in both directions will begin upon completion of these preparations.”

“In accordance with the ceasefire agreement and a directive of the political echelon, the Rafah Crossing was opened today for the limited passage of residents only,” COGAT added.

At this stage, only Gazans will be permitted to pass. Foreign journalists remain barred from entering Gaza. Israeli officials estimate the terminal will process roughly 200 people daily, with departures expected to exceed returns by about three to one.

In the coming days, a technocratic commission is also expected to enter Gaza through Rafah in what Israeli officials describe as a goodwill step linked to the next phase of the plan advanced by President Donald Trump.

Israel had previously tied the reopening to the recovery of the remains of Ran Gvili, the last hostage held in Gaza. His remains were retrieved earlier this week and he was buried in Israel on Wednesday.

Entry into Gaza will be subject to strict controls. Individuals authorized to cross will be shuttled by bus to an Israeli checkpoint for comprehensive security procedures, including biometric checks, facial recognition, and physical inspections, i24 reports.

Officials say the purpose is to admit only those on approved lists and to block the transfer of weapons or prohibited items, preserving Israeli security supervision.

The move coincides with intensified fighting. It comes a day after an Israeli strike in Gaza City that Hamas sources said left about 30 people dead.