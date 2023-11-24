Israel Prepares To Release 39 Palestinian Prisoners in Hostage-Prisoner Swap Exchange With Hamas

The Israel Prison Service (IPS) has received a list of 39 Palestinian prisoners, described in reports as “terror convicts,” who are scheduled for release today. This exchange is part of a broader agreement that will also see the liberation of 13 hostages from Gaza.

Today marks the first of four planned days for such exchanges, with the possibility of extending the cease-fire and additional exchanges if Hamas agrees to release more hostages. The IPS is currently processing the release of the inmates, who are women and teenagers, and will transfer them to Ofer Prison in the West Bank by noon, in preparation for their release to the West Bank or East Jerusalem.