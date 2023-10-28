Israel Ramps up Ground Operations, Aerial Strikes in Gaza

Israel has intensified its military campaign in Gaza, signaling a new phase in the ongoing conflict with the territory’s ruling Hamas faction. On Saturday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced the expansion of ground operations, supported by air and sea strikes. “The campaign will continue until further notice,” Gallant said.

The heavy bombardment has significantly disrupted communication networks in Gaza, isolating its 2.3 million residents from the outside world. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the Palestinian death toll since October 7 stands at over 7,700, with 377 reported deaths since late Friday.

The Israeli military released footage of tank columns and said warplanes have destroyed dozens of Hamas underground facilities. These sites have been central to Israel’s strategy to dismantle the group’s operations.

The conflict has raised concerns for the hostages taken into Gaza on October 7. Families of the hostages held a gathering in Tel Aviv, calling on the government to prioritize their safe return.

Hamas, meanwhile, has proposed a comprehensive swap of hostages for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody.