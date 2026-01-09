IDF Strikes Gaza After Reported Failed Rocket Firing: Hamas Disputes Allegation

Israeli forces carried out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it detected a rocket launch attempt from the Gaza City area on Thursday that malfunctioned and landed inside Gaza rather than entering Israel.

The strike targeted the launch site soon after the attempted firing, and Israel has described the incident as a violation of the ceasefire that has largely paused major fighting.​​

In a separate statement the IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said the follow-on strikes hit the terror group’s personnel and what Israel described as Hamas infrastructure in both northern and southern Gaza, including rocket-launch-related sites. Israeli officials have warned that any breaches of the truce are treated seriously, as talks and diplomatic activity continue over how and when to advance to the next stage of the ceasefire framework.​​

Palestinian authorities in Gaza reported casualties from Israeli strikes during the same period, including women and children among those killed or injured, though accounts of specific incidents and totals varied across reports.

Reuters reported that Hamas was checking Israel’s claims that it had violated the ceasefire, highlighting the disputed narratives surrounding the latest exchange. The developments reveal how quickly the current calm can be destabilized by rocket fire—successful or not—and by retaliatory strikes.