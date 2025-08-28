Israel Targets Houthi Leadership in Dramatic Strike Outside Sanaa 

Israeli media reported Thursday that Israel carried out one of its most significant strikes yet in Yemen, targeting senior leaders of the Iran-backed Houthi movement.

According to unnamed security officials cited in the reports, Israeli intelligence tracked a rare gathering of 10 Houthi ministers and other senior figures outside Sanaa at around 1 p.m., where they had convened to hear a speech by the group’s leader, Abdul Malik al-Houthi. Among those believed to have been present were the Houthis’ defense minister and possibly their chief of staff, Muhammad Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari.

The Israel Defense Forces then launched a strike on the meeting, despite heavy air defenses in the area. As al-Houthi delivered his nationally televised remarks, Israeli intelligence reportedly monitored whether he realized the attack was underway against his senior officials. He appeared unaware during his broadcast.

At press time, the results of the strike remained uncertain, though some sources suggested that the Houthis’ top defense officials may have been killed. Other outlets urged caution, noting that confirmation was still pending.

Defense Minister Israel Katz, who observed the strike from IDF headquarters alongside Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, declared, “Whoever raises a hand against Israel, his hand will be cut off.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also followed the operation through secure communications.

The strike followed the interception of two Houthi drones launched toward Israel earlier in the day. It was Israel’s second attack in Yemen this week, coming after earlier strikes in Sanaa against missile sites and infrastructure. The Houthis have fired at least two ballistic missiles toward Israel over the past week, adding to a campaign of rocket and drone launches that began in October 2023.

While previous Israeli strikes have failed to end the Houthi campaign, none of the group’s weapons have caused Israeli fatalities since July 2024. Arab media, meanwhile, reported that as many as 10 separate Israeli attacks hit the Sanaa area on Thursday.

The full scope of the operation’s impact on Houthi leadership remains to be determined.