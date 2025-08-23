Israel Threatens to Level Gaza City if Hamas Refuses to Free Hostages, Disarm 

Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Friday that Israel will destroy Gaza City unless Hamas terrorists release the remaining hostages and surrender their weapons. His remarks came after the cabinet approved military plans to expand operations into Gaza’s largest population center.

“The gates of hell will soon open over Hamas murderers and rapists in Gaza — until they agree to Israel’s conditions for ending the war, primarily the release of all hostages and their disarmament,” Katz declared. He cautioned that Gaza City could face the fate of Rafah and Beit Hanoun, both devastated in earlier campaigns.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir confirmed the army is “expanding activity in Gaza,” while tens of thousands of reservists have been called up ahead of the offensive. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has tied the planned assault directly to efforts to secure the captives’ freedom, saying, “Defeating Hamas and releasing all our hostages go hand in hand.”

The comments followed a United Nations-backed report declaring famine in northern Gaza, which Israel immediately rejected. The Prime Minister’s Office labeled the findings an “outright lie” and a “modern blood libel,” arguing that the data relies on Hamas sources and ignores Israel’s humanitarian efforts. Officials cited millions of tons of aid facilitated by Israel and blamed shortages on Hamas’s theft and looting.

Hamas responded by demanding an end to the war and unrestricted access through border crossings for food, medicine, and fuel.

Meanwhile, mediators continue pressing for a ceasefire and hostage release deal. Israel insists that all captives must be freed together, rejecting Hamas’s offer a release of only half of the 20 hostages believed to be alive during a 60-day pause in fighting.