Israel To Remotely Monitor Rafah Crossing as Reopening Set for Next Week

Israel plans to oversee the Rafah border crossing through remote monitoring and advance screening as the terminal is expected to reopen next week, according to a report Thursday by Kan public broadcaster.

Under the arrangement, Israeli authorities will review travelers before they pass through the crossing and retain the ability to inspect computers and other electronic devices moving in and out of Gaza. Although Israel Defense Forces personnel will not be stationed inside the facility, troops will operate nearby and maintain a separate checkpoint to prevent weapons smuggling.

The European Union Border Assistance Mission, originally established in 2005 to supervise Rafah operations, together with uninformed members of the Palestinian Authority’s intelligence service, is tasked with patrolling the crossing.

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nikolay Mladenov said Thursday that an agreement had been reached to restore two-way movement between Gaza and Egypt. In an X post, Mladenov thanked Egypt, Israel, the United States, and Gaza National Committee head Ali Shaath for their “tireless efforts,” adding that logistical details are being finalized.

The development follows months of diplomatic efforts to reopen the terminal. Israel had previously offered to resume operations late last year, but only for outbound travel from Gaza, a proposal Egypt rejected amid concerns in the Arab world that Israel was attempting to reduce Gaza’s population. As a result, the crossing remained closed. Momentum shifted after President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan stipulated that Rafah must reopen.

Shaath confirmed the crossing will resume operations next week. Speaking after the signing of the Board of Peace charter in the presence of President Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he described Rafah as a vital lifeline for Gaza and said reopening it would reconnect the Strip with the outside world.