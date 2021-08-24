Israeli Airstrikes Hit Hamas Targets in Gaza After Incendiary Balloons Spark Fires

Israeli airstrikes targeted Hamas sites in Gaza late on Monday night in response to incendiary balloons launched from the coastal strip that caused at least nine fires in southern Israel.

A Hamas weapons production factory in Khan Younis, the entrance to a terror tunnel in Jabaliya and an underground rocket launcher in the heart of a civilian population and near a local school in Shejaiya were hit in the attacks, the Israel Defense Forces said.

No one was killed in the airstrikes, according to news agencies, citing Palestinian sources.

The incendiary balloons are meant to coerce Israel into easing restrictions on goods allowed to enter the enclave. The resumption of the balloons comes after violent clashes between Israeli soldiers and Gazan protesters on the border over the weekend.