Israeli Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef visits UAE

Israel’s chief Sephardi Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef is visiting the United Arab Emirates, reportedly the first visit to an Arab country by a serving chief rabbi.

Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef arrived in the country on Thursday and was scheduled to remain until Sunday. His itinerary includes breaking ground on a community ritual bath, inspecting a kosher slaughterhouse for chicken, and touring a new kosher restaurant in the Burj Khalifa, a skyscraper in Dubai. He also was scheduled to attend the inauguration of a Jewish nursery school and to attend services at the Dubai Jewish Community Center, where he was to invest JCC’s Rabbi Levi Duchman as rabbi of the Emirati Jewish Community, according to reports.