Israeli Far-Right Ministers Push To Block Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Wednesday publicly called on Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to form a political alliance aimed at blocking a potential hostage release deal being advanced by US President Donald Trump. The proposed agreement includes a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, during which hostages would be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Ben Gvir confirmed that he sought to meet Smotrich to coordinate opposition to the deal. “We approached him for a meeting in the coming hours to block the deal that Trump tweeted about last night,” he said. Smotrich’s office, however, denied receiving any official request, stating, “There is no approach from Ben Gvir—only a media briefing about a meeting that hasn’t been scheduled.” In response, Ben Gvir’s office released a screenshot that allegedly shows a message sent to Smotrich’s staff without a reply.

The controversy follows President Trump’s announcement that Israel has agreed to terms for a temporary truce. A diplomatic source said there has been “real progress” in discussions between Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and White House envoy Steve Witkoff.

According to the proposed deal, 10 living hostages and about 15 bodies would be released, with most of the living released early in the ceasefire period. In exchange, Palestinian prisoners would be freed. Hamas is reportedly showing flexibility on key points, including allowing international oversight of food distribution and providing information on hostages’ conditions, but it rejects Israel’s demand that the Red Cross be granted access for medical care.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to proceed, stating, “Netanyahu, against Ben Gvir and Smotrich’s 13 votes, you have 23 votes from me for a safety net.” Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar added, “If there’s a chance to bring them home, we must not miss it.”