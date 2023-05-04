Happy holidays!
Israeli Forces Kill 3 Terrorists Behind Dee Family Murders in Nablus Operation
(L-R) Lucy Dee and her daughters Rina and Maia. (Courtesy)
News Updates
Israeli military
Israel Police
Nablus
terrorists
Shin Bet security service

Israeli Forces Kill 3 Terrorists Behind Dee Family Murders in Nablus Operation

The Media Line Staff
05/04/2023

The Israel Defense Forces, Shin Bet security agency, and police SWAT and border security teams killed three terrorists in Nablus on Thursday who, the military said, were responsible for the murders of a mother and two daughters—Lucy, Maia, and Rina Dee—in a shooting attack in early April. The killed terrorists were identified as Hassan Katan, Maad Mitzri, and Ibrahim Hura. According to the Israeli military, the former two, both members of Hamas, carried out the killing, while the latter was an accomplice. A fourth man, Ziad Shuviri, a noncombatant bystander, was also reportedly killed during the operation.

A joint statement by the IDF and Shin Bet mentioned a gunfight between the forces, but there are indications that an explosive drone was used. A senior IDF Central Command official noted that the operation was completed unusually quickly, within one hour, and praised the precise intelligence and operations that prevented further harm to IDF personnel or Palestinian civilians.

Eight Palestinians were injured during the operation, and a dog trained to assist in police operations was reportedly killed. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi praised Israeli security forces for their swift action in eliminating the terrorists.

