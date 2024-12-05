Israeli Forces Push Deeper Into Khan Yunis, 47 Reported Dead Across the Enclave

Israeli forces advanced into northern Khan Yunis in southern Gaza on Wednesday, with tanks and ground forces pushing deeper into the city’s northern neighborhoods while airstrikes and drone attacks killed at least 47 people across the embattled enclave, Palestinian health officials reported.

The Israeli military, citing rocket launches by Palestinian fighters, issued evacuation orders for the area, sparking residents to flee westward to the al-Mawasi humanitarian zone.

In al-Mawasi, a 14 km (8.6 mi) long safe zone along the Mediterranean coast, Gaza’s main civilian emergency agency reported that an Israeli airstrike on a tent encampment there killed at least 17 people and injured others, sparking fires among tents housing displaced families.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed in a Telegram post late Wednesday evening that they had carried out “a precise strike on senior Hamas terrorists” in the humanitarian zone near Khan Younis and that they had taken “numerous steps to mitigate the risk of harming civilians” before carrying out the attack.

The IDF statement claimed to have identified additional explosions after the strike, suggesting nearby weapon storage.

Also in the south, in the city of Rafah along the Egyptian border, Israeli tank fire killed nine Palestinians, medics in the area reported.

Meanwhile, in Gaza City, three houses were hit by airstrikes, resulting in the deaths of at least 10 people, while medics continued to rescue victims trapped under the rubble, according to Gaza’s Civil Emergency Service. Meanwhile, in central Gaza, three airstrikes claimed the lives of 11 people, including six children.

Further north, the Kamal Adwan Hospital in north Gaza has now been hit for five consecutive days, according to its director, who alleged that drones were dropping shrapnel-laden bombs on the area.

Health officials in Gaza do not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths.