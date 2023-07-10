Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Gov’t Faces Soaring Budget Deficit Amid Economic Slowdown
News Updates
Israeli government
budget deficit
tax collection
Real Estate
economic slowdown

Israeli Gov’t Faces Soaring Budget Deficit Amid Economic Slowdown

The Media Line Staff
07/10/2023

The Israeli government’s budget deficit has skyrocketed 214% over two months, according to figures released by the Finance Ministry on Sunday. The deficit leaped from 4.9 billion shekels ($1.33 billion) in April to 15.4 billion shekels in June.

The main culprit for the deficit spike appears to be a 7.6% decrease in tax collection, largely in real estate taxes, in the first half of 2023, amounting to 216 billion shekels. The Israel Central Bureau for Statistics data reveals a steep drop in real estate transactions in recent months, following the central bank’s move to raise its benchmark interest rate 10 times since April last year.

Further economic strains are visible in the 11.7% decrease in VAT collection in the first half of 2023. The combination of high inflation and an economic slowdown in Israel seem to be contributing factors. The surge in the deficit underscores the financial pressures the Israeli government is grappling with, as it attempts to stabilize the economy amid these challenges.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.