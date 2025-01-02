Israeli Gov’t Fractures Deepen as High Court Limits Ben Gvir’s Police Oversight Powers

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir’s clash with coalition leaders escalated this week after the High Court of Justice struck down part of a controversial law expanding his authority over police investigations. The ruling, delivered Thursday, invalidated a clause allowing Ben Gvir to set investigation priorities, citing risks of politicization and threats to democratic principles. The court upheld other provisions granting him broader oversight of police operations, but Ben Gvir condemned the decision, calling it an effort to “strip the minister of his authorities” and undermine the elected government’s role.

This legal defeat comes amid growing tensions within the coalition. On Tuesday, Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party voted against the government on a key tax bill, demanding a larger budget for the police force. The bill narrowly passed after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, recovering from prostate surgery, left his hospital bed to ensure a majority. Ben Gvir argued that his stance was necessary to prevent cuts that would “close police stations and disband readiness units.” He accused Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich of refusing to negotiate, saying, “Smotrich is not honoring our agreements.”

Netanyahu criticized Ben Gvir’s actions, calling them “irresponsible folly” that risk destabilizing the coalition. Several lawmakers, including Religious Zionism MK Ohad Tal, suggested Ben Gvir should be removed from his cabinet position. But firing him could jeopardize the coalition’s fragile majority, and Otzma Yehudit’s departure would complicate efforts to pass judicial reform and other controversial government initiatives.