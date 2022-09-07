The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Israeli Missile Strike Hits Aleppo Airport in Syria
Aleppo International Airport, June 18, 2006. (Danij84~commonswiki/Creative Commons)
News Updates
Israel
Syria
Iran
Hizbullah
Aleppo

Israeli Missile Strike Hits Aleppo Airport in Syria

The Media Line Staff
09/07/2022

The Israeli Air Force, flying over the Mediterranean Sea, launched a missile strike Tuesday against the international airport of Syria’s northern city of Aleppo, damaging the runway and rendering it inoperable, the Syrian military said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based group that monitors the conflict, said that among the targets of the airstrike was a warehouse in the airport compound used by Iran-affiliated militia. “Three people were killed and five were wounded,” the group said, adding that six missiles were fired.

Syria said its air defenses responded to the attack, shooting down a number of the missiles.

The airport just three days earlier had resumed flights following the last Israeli attack, which occurred on August 31. Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad responded to that attack on September 1 by warning that Israel was playing with fire and would eventually pay for its repeated attacks on Syria.

“Syria will not be silent in the face of the repetitive Israeli attacks and Israelis will pay the price sooner or later,” he said in a statement carried on the official Foreign Ministry Twitter account.

Mekdad blamed the US and its Western allies for encouraging Israel’s actions.

Israel regularly targets arms depots and facilities used in the transport of weapons and military equipment to Iranian forces and Tehran’s allies and proxies in the region, such as Hizbullah. An Israeli missile strike in June put the Damascus airport out of commission for two weeks.

