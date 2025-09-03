Israeli Protesters Declare ‘Day of Disruption’ as Netanyahu Announces ‘Decisive Phase’ in Gaza War 

Protesters demanding Israel accept a ceasefire-hostage agreement approved by Hamas staged a “Day of Disruption” on Tuesday, escalating their demonstrations in Jerusalem while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepared the military for what he called a ‘decisive stage’ of the Gaza war.

Demonstrators lit recycling bins and tires near Netanyahu’s residence, damaging vehicles and forcing nearby evacuations. Police said the fires endangered the public and were extinguished by rescue teams. Elsewhere, activists climbed onto the roof of the National Library, overlooking the Knesset, before police moved to remove them.

“We must commit an extreme act so that someone is reminded to act,” said Yael Kuperman, one of the library protesters. “A state cannot abandon its citizens. The National Library overlooks the Knesset. We want to be seen.”

Additional demonstrations took place outside the home of Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, with protesters accusing him of failing to secure the release of any captives since becoming Israel’s lead negotiator. In a statement, they charged that the government had bowed to far-right pressure and blocked a deal already accepted by Hamas that mediators said was nearly identical to one Israel had previously endorsed. A convoy from Latrun also drove toward Jerusalem in support of the captives.

At the same time, Netanyahu addressed Israel Defense Forces soldiers in a recorded message, declaring, “We are working to defeat Hamas … what began in Gaza must end in Gaza.” He praised the army for carrying out difficult decisions and said the nation now faces “the stage of decision.” His remarks came as the IDF launched its largest call-up of reservists since the war began, summoning as many as 60,000 soldiers in preparation for a Gaza City operation many of the protesters oppose.