Israeli Researchers Develop New Treatment That May Reduce Epilepsy Seizures and Protect Brain Function

A new treatment developed by Israeli researchers could change how epilepsy is managed by not only reducing seizures but also helping protect the brain from long-term damage, according to the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The approach focuses on a small, laboratory-designed molecule, TXM-CB3, designed to mimic the action of a natural protective protein found in the body. Scientists say this compound helps brain cells handle chemical stress and control inflammation — two factors believed to play a major role in triggering seizures and harming brain function over time.

The study, published in the journal Redox Biology, found that this method works differently from most existing epilepsy drugs, which mainly try to stop seizures after they start. Instead, the new treatment targets the brain processes that lead to seizures. Researchers reported that the earlier the treatment was given, the greater the benefit.

In laboratory testing, TXM-CB3 reduced harmful intracellular stress and shifted immune activity toward a more protective direction. In preclinical models, early treatment delayed when seizures began, reduced their frequency, and improved the patient’s memory and behavior. When the treatment was introduced later, it still reduced seizures but had less impact on cognitive difficulties.

Epilepsy affects about 50 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, and up to 40 percent of patients do not respond well to current medications.

Researchers said the findings suggest a promising path toward treatments that not only control seizures but also improve long-term quality of life for people living with epilepsy.