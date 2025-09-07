Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Dermer and Syrian FM to Meet Again This Week

[Damascus] The Media Line has learned from a high-level Syrian security source that an important meeting will be held this week between Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani, under American mediation.

This is the second meeting between the two ministers following talks in Paris in August.

The focus of the talks is de-escalation of conflict in southern Syria, as evidenced in July with violent clashes in As-Suwayda.

Additionally, the meetings aim to foster ongoing communication between the two countries, following years of tension and dispute.

The talks aim to lay the groundwork for ongoing negotiations.

The details of the location or the agenda of the meeting have not yet been revealed, but the two ministers will likely discuss security, border stability, and the efforts to foster relations between the nations

A Syrian security source (who preferred to remain anonymous) confirmed to The Media Line that Syria is keen on restoring effective diplomatic channels.

Commenting on the importance of this meeting, political analyst Firas Al-Khalidi told The Media Line that the meeting would be a symbolic preliminary step to break the political ice, and not yet a real test for direct negotiations.

America’s role as mediator reflects Washington’s efforts to play an active part in easing regional tensions and addressing the ongoing conflicts in Syria and the broader region.”

Israeli sources indicate that the meeting may ease regional tension and enhance Israel’s position in political negotiations, but they stressed that any future development depends on clear changes in Syrian behavior and position on certain issues.