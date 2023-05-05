Israel’s Defense Minister Warns Iran Could Have Enough Uranium for 5 Nuclear Weapons

Israel’s defense minister, Yoav Gallant, warned on Thursday that Iran could have enough enriched uranium for five nuclear weapons and that continuing to weapons-grade enrichment could “ignite the region.” Speaking during a visit to Athens, Gallant stated that “Iranian progress, enrichment to 90%, would be a grave mistake on Iran’s part.” He added that “Iran will not be satisfied by a single nuclear bomb.” International concerns over Iran’s nuclear program have grown in recent months, as Tehran has enriched uranium closer to weapons-grade levels. Experts have stated that the Islamic Republic has enough fuel to build “several” atomic bombs if it chooses. Uranium enriched for use in nuclear power plants is normally below 20%, while 90% enrichment is considered to be weapons-grade. Israel’s leadership argues that Iran can only be stopped from developing nuclear weapons by the threat of military action, while the US has publicly favored a return to multilateral diplomatic efforts. The International Atomic Energy Agency announced in March that it would restart inspections and camera-monitoring at some Iranian nuclear facilities after it reported that particles of highly enriched uranium were found at an underground nuclear site.