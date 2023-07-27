Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel’s Energy Ministry Launches Natural Gas Initiative for Military Bases
News Updates
Israel
Defense Energy Efficiency
Natural Gas Network
IDF
Energy Ministry

Israel’s Energy Ministry Launches Natural Gas Initiative for Military Bases

The Media Line Staff
07/27/2023

Israel revealed a strategy on Wednesday to link key military bases to a nationwide natural gas transmission network. According to the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the move will allow major Israel Defense Forces (IDF) bases to independently generate power for operational purposes and pave the way for the expansion of natural gas access to consumers in new regions.

The ministry’s goal is to fully utilize the energy-saving benefits offered by the natural gas network. The Urim SIGINT Base, located in the Negev Desert in southern Israel, will be the first to be connected to the gas grid.

This initiative extends the ministry’s other plans to integrate public institutions, such as hospitals, into the nationwide natural gas network, highlighting Israel’s broad commitment to increasing energy efficiency and sustainability.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.