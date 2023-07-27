Israel’s Energy Ministry Launches Natural Gas Initiative for Military Bases

Israel revealed a strategy on Wednesday to link key military bases to a nationwide natural gas transmission network. According to the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the move will allow major Israel Defense Forces (IDF) bases to independently generate power for operational purposes and pave the way for the expansion of natural gas access to consumers in new regions.

The ministry’s goal is to fully utilize the energy-saving benefits offered by the natural gas network. The Urim SIGINT Base, located in the Negev Desert in southern Israel, will be the first to be connected to the gas grid.

This initiative extends the ministry’s other plans to integrate public institutions, such as hospitals, into the nationwide natural gas network, highlighting Israel’s broad commitment to increasing energy efficiency and sustainability.